WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 8,757 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3,461.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

