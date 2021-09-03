WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 582.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,092 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,488. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.