WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

