Wedbush Comments on Angi Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

