Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$310.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Snowflake was given a new $264.62 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.99. 200,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion and a PE ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $14,858,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

