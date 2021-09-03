Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Weber has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

