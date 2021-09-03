Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

