Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6605 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

