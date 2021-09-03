Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

WAL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.96. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,950. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

