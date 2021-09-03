Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE UP opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.