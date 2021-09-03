Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.00. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 36,909 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

