Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00155509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.37 or 0.07792036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,197.74 or 1.00001336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00815194 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

