Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.86

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.86 and last traded at $177.79, with a volume of 1299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.48.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 186.55, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wingstop by 101,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

