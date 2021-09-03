WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.25

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 34236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,376.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9,489.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.