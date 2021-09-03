Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LON:MRW traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 290.02 ($3.79). The company had a trading volume of 6,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

