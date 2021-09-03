WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get WM Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.