WOM Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

