World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi Sells 2,000 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INT opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

