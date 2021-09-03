WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW International stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.