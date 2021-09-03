Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 54,348 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

