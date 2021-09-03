XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $38.00 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $38.00 million and $71,675.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 51,154,031 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.