XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $38.00 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $38.00 million and $71,675.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 51,154,031 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.