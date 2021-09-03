Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $312.00

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 6860294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.92. The stock has a market cap of £470.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.88.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

