Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yext stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

