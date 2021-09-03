Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Yext stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.23.
In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
