YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $16,387.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00789849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046953 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

