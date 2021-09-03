Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.36. Youdao shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 2,589 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAO. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

