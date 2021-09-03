Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 8% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.56. 6,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Youdao alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.