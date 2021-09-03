Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $270.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.