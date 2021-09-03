Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $953.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950.90 million to $955.90 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 152,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,131. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.