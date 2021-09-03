Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $953.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950.90 million to $955.90 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARCB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 152,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,131. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.