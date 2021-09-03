Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,560. The firm has a market cap of $904.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

