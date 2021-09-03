Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.68. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC opened at $453.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.10.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.