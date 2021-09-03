Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.52 Million

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $779.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the highest is $804.90 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of STN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

