Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 8,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

