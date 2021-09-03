Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $77.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

