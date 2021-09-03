Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $5.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.12 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock worth $365,633. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

