Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $368.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.60. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

