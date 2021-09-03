Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. 33,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.