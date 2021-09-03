Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 891,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

