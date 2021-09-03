Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

