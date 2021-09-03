Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $83.28. 76,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.