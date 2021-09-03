Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,649. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

