Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,181. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.