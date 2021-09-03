Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,181. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.