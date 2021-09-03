Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the highest is $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 377,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,165. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

