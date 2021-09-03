Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.10 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 over the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

