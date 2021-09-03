Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $838.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

