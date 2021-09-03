Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $142.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

