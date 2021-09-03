Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $140.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.65 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $124.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $557.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $608.73 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

