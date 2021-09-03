Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.99. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,712. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

