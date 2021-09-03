Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

