Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.